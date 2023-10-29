Qatar Chamber Holds Training On Anti-Money Laundering

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha: A two-day training course titled 'Anti-Money Laundering' was recently organised by Qatar Chamber with broad participation from representatives of many governmental, semi-governmental, and private institutions.
The training touched on many topics including an introduction to the nature of combating money laundering and the international standards adopted in this regard, in addition to the tools and methods that enable the concerned authorities to take all necessary precautions to deal with this issue, especially due to the multiplicity of fraud methods and means used by fraudsters in light of the digital and technological development witnessed by various sectors in all countries of the world, especially the financial and economic sectors.
At the end of the course, the Chamber handed participants accredited attendance certificates.
