Second Batch Of Qatari Fuel For Lebanese Army Delivered


10/29/2023 2:14:33 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The second batch of the diesel and gasoline, sent by Qatar Fund for Development, has arrived at the port of Beirut in the Lebanese Republic to support the Lebanese Army.

As per the agreement Qatar will provide the Lebanese army with diesel and gasoline for a period of six months, worth $30m.

The aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's firm commitment to support the institutions of the Lebanese Republic and stand by the Lebanese people.

The first batch arrived on September 28, 2023, while the remaining batches will arrive successively, during the coming months.

