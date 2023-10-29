10Th Annual Meeting Of Representatives Of Chemical Industry Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The 10th Annual Meeting of Representatives of the Chemical Industry and National Authorities of States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention concluded.

It was organised by the National Committee for the Prohibition of Weapons (NCPW), in cooperation with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

In this context, Vice Chairman of the National Committee for the Prohibition of Weapons (NCPW) Lieutenant Colonel (Air) Saad Abdul Hadi Al Marri expressed his thanks and appreciation to the OPCW, and all the speakers and participants in this annual meeting.

In his closing remarks, he stressed the importance of the meeting, the discussions that took place during it, and the results it concluded, within the framework of emphasising the importance of the Chemical Weapons Convention.