Qatar Amateur Radio Society Attends CQ World-Wide DX Contest

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Amateur Radio Society (QARS) participated in the 2023 CQ World-Wide DX Contest, which kicked off yesterday and featured the participation of a range of amateurs from around the world.

In preparation for this two-day contest, QARS has established an international station that operates on all international frequencies devoted to this contest, in addition to equipping towers, antennas, and all essential equipment and computers for this event, as QARS is participating with the international call signal of QARS (A73A).

Chairman of the Board of Directors of QARS H E Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah said the participation of QARS in this contest this year is a model since all requirements of the event have been provided, in addition to establishing a typical high-level station featuring several modern devices and high-quality antennas to achieve an advanced rank globally, hoping for achieving the first rank globally by QARS during the participation this year.