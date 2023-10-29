HBKU Symposium Showcases Research In Information Systems

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The College of Science and Engineering (CSE) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) held the 10th International Symposium on Networks, Computers and Communications (ISNCC'23) recently at Education City.

Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and QNRF Programmes, part of Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council, sponsored ISNCC'23, which showcased the latest academic excellence and pioneering research in the fields of information systems, communication networks, and computing technologies.

Experts representing a wealth of renowned organisations, including NASA, European Space Agency (ESA), and China's State Key Laboratory of Space-Ground Integrated Information Technology, attended ISNCC'23 alongside members of academia and industry from around the world. Throughout the three-day event, participants exchanged practical and theoretical knowledge across major topics, including 6G technology, next generation networking, edge intelligence, and green communication systems.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) also worked with the conference organisers in HBKU to shape and inform proceedings.

Noting the success of ISNCC'23, Associate Professor and Division Head, Information and Computing Technology Division, CSE, Dr. Aiman Erbad and ISNCC 2023 General Chair commented:“ISNCC'23 embodied how collaboration and vibrant discourse can spearhead innovation in networks, computers, and communications. We are grateful to our partners MCIT, QRDI Council, and IEEE for their support in organising this landmark event.”

Director of Digital Innovation Department at MCIT, Eman Al Kuwari said,“Participation in the International Symposium on Networks, Computers, and Communications conference reaffirms our commitment to advancing technology and strengthening global partnerships, in line with our vision for a more interconnected world. We anticipate that our collaborative efforts will shape the future of global communications and technology. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is steadfast in its mission to explore new frontiers in the digital domain and remains dedicated to fostering international collaboration and pioneering solutions.”

Prolific Arab experts gave keynote addresses throughout the event, including Mérouane Debbah, Director, 6G Research Centre, and Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Khalifa University; Mohamed-Slim Alouini, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology; and Mohamed Abid, Mars 2020 Deputy Chief Engineer, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA. Their talks highlighted large language models designed for wireless communications, the potential of extreme band communications, and the past, present, and future of NASA's Mars missions.

Internationally based figures also gave speeches, including Fernández Piñas, Telespazio Belgium and ESA; Giancarlo Varacalli, Head of Telecommunications and Navigation Department, Italian Space Agency; and Shichao Jin, Director of the State Key Laboratory of Space-Ground Integrated Information Technology, Space Star Technology Co. Ltd., China. These presentations revolved around integrating satellites in advanced networks for multimedia applications, recent trends in space communications towards global connectivity, and space-ground converged intelligent networking technology.

ISNCC'23 saw academic and industry researchers give a multitude of online and in-person presentations on scientific papers, covering topics including artificial intelligence, the Metaverse, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, Industry 4.0, and more. The symposium also included an industrial panel aimed at highlighting applied research and important developments in smart city technologies to foster innovation and actionable solutions, as well as various student-led activities and submissions.

“ISNCC'23 encapsulated the rapid progress and cutting-edge research conducted across the fields of networks, computers, and communications here in Qatar and the region,” added Riham Daher,Director, Scientific Research, QNRF Programmes, part of Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council.“By supporting this Symposium, we at QNRF Programmes are helping to put the spotlight on Arab innovators and their technologies while also participating in global discourse.”