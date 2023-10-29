Sheikha Alya Meets ICRC President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met with President of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) H E Mirjana Spoljaric Egger on the sidelines of the 10th emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly regarding the situation in Palestine.
Read Also
Sheikha Alya attends press briefing on Gaza resolution 'Qatar, South Africa can expand ties through education, skills exchange' QCRI and Boeing forge new horizons in aerospace innovation
During the meeting, they discussed the urgent need for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, the importance of an immediate ceasefire, and the protection of all civilians.
MENAFN29102023000063011010ID1107323621
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.