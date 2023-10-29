Sheikha Alya Meets ICRC President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met with President of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) H E Mirjana Spoljaric Egger on the sidelines of the 10th emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly regarding the situation in Palestine.



During the meeting, they discussed the urgent need for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, the importance of an immediate ceasefire, and the protection of all civilians.