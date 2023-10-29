Israeli Strikes In Gaza Claim Dozens Of Palestinian Lives

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- Israeli airstrikes and artillery bombardment persistently targeted multiple areas in the Gaza Strip throughout the early morning hours of Sunday, resulting in the tragic deaths and injuries of numerous Palestinians.Palestinian sources said that Israeli warplanes conducted a series of airstrikes on residential houses and a mosque in Nuseirat and Al-Mughraqa, leading to the martyrdom of 21 civilians and causing injuries to others.In a separate incident, Israeli airstrikes struck a home in Khan Yunis, located in the southern part of the Strip, claiming the lives of ten Palestinians, including three children, and leaving twenty-five others wounded.Furthermore, a citizen was killed when the occupation warplanes targeted a house in northern Gaza.The Israeli forces further intensified the assault by shelling various areas in Gaza City using artillery shells.