Telecommunications, Internet Services Restored In Gaza Strip

Gaza, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- Telecommunications and internet services in the Gaza Strip were restored at dawn on Sunday following a disruption that lasted for over twenty-four hours due to actions by the Israeli occupation.The Israeli authorities had deliberately severed landline, mobile, and internet connections within Gaza, effectively blocking all forms of internal and external communication.This disruption was accompanied by a series of coordinated aerial, ground, and naval attacks throughout various regions of the Gaza Strip. The situation in Gaza remains highly volatile, with residents grappling with the consequences of these actions.