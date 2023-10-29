Sustainable Transport Links To Boost Trade, Energy Co-Op Between UK, Central Asia - Official (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The UK is
committed to increasing trade and energy cooperation with Central
Asian countries, including via sustainable transport links, Kenan
Poleo, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and
Central Asia Region and British Consul General, Istanbul, told
Trend .
The 'Middle Corridor' project can assist in boosting trade
sustainability by improving connectivity from the Kazakh/Chinese
border to the entire region via Türkiye and beyond, he said.
As Poleo noted, the UK has been actively collaborating with
countries across Central Asia to help boost their cleaner renewable
energy capacity and work in this regard is gathering pace.
"A good example for this is the UK government has recently
signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on "Strategic
Partnership on Low Carbon Hydrogen" with Kazakhstan, which will
help share best practice on low carbon hydrogen technologies, as
well as energy market transition," the official noted.
According to Poleo, the Global Methane Pledge launched in at
COP26 in Glasgow has 150 participants agreeing to take voluntary
action to global methane emissions by at least 30 percent, from
2020 levels, by 2030. As COP28 approaches, Kazakhstan and
Turkmenistan has a huge opportunity to cut methane emissions.
Additionally, the UK is taking clear and practical to help boost
business connections in the green energy space, the official
pointed out.
"This was demonstrated only recently, when my team in Kazakhstan
led a senior delegation of Kazakh businesses to Aberdeen, one of
the most impressive clean energy hubs in the UK. We see this as a
brilliant opportunity for HMG and other partners to both facilitate
investment in infrastructure, and support political agreement to
create a predictable," he noted.
