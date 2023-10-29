Powerful Blasts Reported In Kherson As Russian Forces Shell City Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion troops are shelling the littoral areas of Kherson as a series of powerful explosions are heard across the city.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration , reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"There are powerful explosions in Kherson! The littoral areas of the city are under fire from the invasion forces!" he wrote.

Mrochko called on the citizens to remain in shelters.

Prior to that, the Air Force warned residents of a possible air strike threat.

An air raid alert has been declared for Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.