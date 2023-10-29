Powerful Blasts Reported In Kherson As Russian Forces Shell City Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion troops are shelling the littoral areas of Kherson as a series of powerful explosions are heard across the city.
Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration , reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"There are powerful explosions in Kherson! The littoral areas of the city are under fire from the invasion forces!" he wrote. Read also:
Ukraine's air defenses activated in Khmelnytskyi region
overnight Sunday
Mrochko called on the citizens to remain in shelters.
Prior to that, the Air Force warned residents of a possible air strike threat.
An air raid alert has been declared for Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.
MENAFN29102023000193011044ID1107323611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.