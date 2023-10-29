Ukraine Intercepts All Five Kamikaze Drones Russia Launches Overnight Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down five Shahed-136/131 one-way attack UAVs in the early hours of Sunday.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian invaders launched another strike on Ukraine, deploying five Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. All enemy drones were destroyed by our anti-aircraft defense forces," the report reads.

As reported earlier, air defenses were activated in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi region during an air raid alert overnight Sunday.

According to the Center for National Resistance , Russian instructors have been deployed in Belarus to train local UAV operators for the armed forces.