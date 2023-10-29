               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Aide To Azerbaijani President Discusses Bilateral Ties With Iranian Ambassador


10/29/2023 2:10:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has met with Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan Seyyid Abbas Mousavi.

The sides discussed the bilateral relations, processes taking place in the South Caucasus region, as well as peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

They also exchanged views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the role of Islamic countries in this regard.

