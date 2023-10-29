Aide To Azerbaijani President Discusses Bilateral Ties With Iranian Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, head of the Foreign
Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev
has met with Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan Seyyid Abbas
Mousavi.
The sides discussed the bilateral relations, processes taking
place in the South Caucasus region, as well as peace negotiations
between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.
They also exchanged views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,
as well as the role of Islamic countries in this regard.
