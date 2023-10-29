(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) --



1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem signed an Amiri Order appointing Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as the Crown Prince.

1980 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law for disbursment of pensions and financial allowances for military retirees, due to be effective as of March 1, 1981.

1990 -- The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) issued Resolution 674 stipulating the Iraqi forces must immediately and unconditionally withdraw from Kuwait's territories, that it restores sovereignty, independence, territorial sanctity, that its legitimate Government be reinstated. The resolution has condemned inhumane actions by the occupation forces against Kuwaiti and third-countries citizens, holding them as hostages. It has also adopted war compensations for Kuwait.

2002 -- Kuwait is chosen to host headquarters of the GCC Autism League.

2002 -- Qadsia Sporting Club crowned champion of the Late Mohammad Al-Khaharfi Fifth Soccer Tournament.

2004 -- Diplomat Mejrin Al-Ahmad passed away at the age of 79. He was a prominent figure in media and sports, and was one of the founders of Kuwait Sporting Club in 1947. The deceased was also ambassador to Iran, Syria and Saudi Arabia.

2005 -- Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated Al-Jazeera airways in a ceremony at Kuwait International Airport.

2007 -- The international football federation (FIFA) suspended membership of the Kuwaiti federation, thus Kuwait has been deprived of participation in international tournaments.

2008 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree for establishing the Planning and Development Council.

2008 -- The National Assembly ratified a bill for ensuring deposits at local banks.

2018 -- The Municipal Council approved establishment of resting spots on main travel roads. (end)

