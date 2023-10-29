Grand Chess Tour Names Field For Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz And Sinquefield Cup

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) SAINT LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The final two legs of the 2023 Grand Chess Tour will bring the world's best chess players to Saint Louis to compete in the Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz and Sinquefield Cup to determine the overall tour winner. Currently Grandmaster (GM) Fabiano Caruana holds the lead, followed by GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda and GM Richard Rapport. GM Ding Liren has withdrawn from both events and will be replaced with GM Liêm Quang Lê and GM Levon Aronian, respectively. “This year's Grand Chess Tour is one of the strongest ever because we will have all the top players competing in different tournaments across the world. There has been a lot of excitement throughout the season and I look forward to seeing who will win following the last tour stop in Saint Louis,” said legendary World Champion Garry Kasparov, one of the world's greatest ambassadors for chess, who inspired the Grand Chess Tour and helped solidify the partnership between the organizers. Final Rapid & Blitz Event to Take Place in America's Chess Capital An integral component of the Grand Chess Tour since 2017, the 2023 Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz tournament is set to be filled with fast-paced action and drama. This will be the third and final rapid and blitz event of the tour, with another $175,000 in prize money on the line for the participants. The tournament will be hosted by the Saint Louis Chess Club at the World Chess Hall of Fame from November 13-19, 2023 in Saint Louis, MO. The Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz field will feature:

Player Name Highlights Current Ranking FIDE Rating Country GM Fabiano Caruana 2022 American Cup Champion; 2022 and 2023 U.S. Champion 2 2786 USA GM Alireza Firouza 2022 GCT Overall Champion and 2022 Sinquefield Cup Champion 5 2777 FRA GM Ian Nepomniachtchi 2021 World Championship challenger, 2022 Candidates Tournament Champion, 2023 World Championship challenger 6 2771 FIDE GM Anish Giri Four-time Dutch Champion and 2023 Tata Steel Masters Champion 7 2760 NED GM Wesley So 2021 Grand Chess Tour Overall Champion, 2022 GCT runner-up 10 2753 USA GM Liêm Quang Lê 2013 World Blitz Chess Championship Champion; 2014-2017 President's Cup (Chess) Champion 18 2733 VIE GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 2021 Grand Chess Tour runner-up, 2021 Sinquefield Cup Champion, 2021 Croatia Grand Chess Tour Champion 21 2727 FRA GM Ray Robson 2015 U.S. Chess Championship Runner-up, 2023 Prague Masters Champion 36 2699 USA GM Sam Sevian 2023 Champions Showdown: Chess9LX Champion 37 2698 USA GM Jeffery Xiong 2020 US Chess Championship Runner-up; fourth youngest U.S. player to qualify for the grandmaster title 45 2693 USA

The commentary team will feature GM Yasser Seirawan, GM Peter Svidler and Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Tania Sachdev. Coverage will begin daily during the tournament at 1:20 p.m. CT.

Sinquefield Cup Set to Conclude 2023 Tour

The 2023 Sinquefield Cup featuring a traditional classical format will serve as the final stop on the tour and will be held November 21-December 1, 2023 at the Saint Louis Chess Club. With a $350,000 total prize fund, the strongest tournament on American soil will be the final opportunity for competitors to earn points for the 2023 Grand Chess Tour. And at the end of the tournament, a new tour champion will be crowned. The Sinquefield Cup field will feature:

Player Name Highlights Current Ranking FIDE Rating Country GM Fabiano Caruana 2022 American Cup Champion; 2022 and 2023 U.S. Champion 2 2786 USA GM Alireza Firouza 2022 GCT Overall Champion and 2022 Sinquefield Cup Champion 5 2777 FRA GM Ian Nepomniachtchi 2021 World Championship challenger, 2022 Candidates Tournament Champion, 2023 World Championship challenger 6 2771 FIDE GM Anish Giri Four-time Dutch Champion and 2023 Tata Steel Masters Champion 7 2760 NED GM Wesley So 2021 Grand Chess Tour Overall Champion, 2022 GCT Runner-up 10 2753 USA GM Richard Rapport 2022 Danzhou Tournament Champion 11 2752 ROU GM Leinier Dominguez 2008 World Blitz Champion, five-time Cuban Champion, 2021 Champions Showdown Champion, 2019 & 2022 U.S Championship Runner-up 13 2745 USA GM Levon Aronian 2005 & 2017 FIDE World Cup Champion; 2006 & 2007 Chess960 Championship Champion, 2008 World Rapid Championship Champion; 2009 World Blitz Champion 15 2742 USA GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 2021 Grand Chess Tour runner-up, 2021 Sinquefield Cup Champion, 2021 Croatia Grand Chess Tour Champion 21 2727 FRA GM Jan-Krzusztof Duda 2018 World Blitz runner-up, 2021 FIDE World Cup Champion 22 2726 POL

The commentary team will feature GM Yasser Seirawan, GM Peter Svidler and WGM Jovanka Houska. Coverage will begin daily during the tournament at 1:20 p.m. CT.

Visit more information, visit grandchesstour .

