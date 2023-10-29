Climate United Announces Inaugural Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) More than a dozen leaders in clean energy, sustainable finance, and community organizing ready to oversee strategy and implementation of National Clean Investment Fund





BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Climate United, a collaboration to accelerate an equitable clean energy transition, announced today its inaugural board of directors. The board will oversee the consortium's strategy and implementation of the Environmental Protection Agency's $14 billion National Clean Investment Fund, part of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, if its proposal to manage all or part of the fund is chosen by the EPA in its ongoing selection process.

The board is comprised of leaders in clean energy, community and economic development, sustainable finance, civil rights, economic justice and movement building.

“This unique mix of directors and diversity of backgrounds and experiences will support the execution of the bold and ambitious strategy put forth by the Climate United consortium,” said Climate United CEO Beth Bafford.“These directors come from different industries and functions but have one thing in common, a deep commitment to growing a sustainable and equitable clean energy economy.”

The initial board members include (listed alphabetically by last name):



Phil Angelides, President, Riverview Capital Investments, former California State Treasurer

Meesha Brown, CEO, PCI Media

Martin Eakes, Founder and CEO, Self-Help

Nicole Ferreira, President, CPC Mortgage Company

Anthony Foxx, Business leader, former U.S. Transportation Secretary

Crystal German, Executive Vice President, Self-Help

Bart Harvey, Chair, Calvert Impact

Brendan Herron, Former CFO & Strategic Advisor, HASI

Dolores Huerta, Co-Founder, United Farm Workers Association

Sadie McKeown, President, CPC

Harold Pettigrew, CEO, Opportunity Finance Network

Lori Pourier, President & CEO, First Peoples Fund

Jenn Pryce, CEO, Calvert Impact

Renee Sattiewhite, CEO, African American Credit Union Coalition Patrice Willoughby, Senior Vice President, Global Policy and Impact, NAACP

The board's seasoned leaders recognize that this is a crucial moment to demonstrate not just how impactful the Inflation Reduction Act can be in building a resilient economy, but also in all of the everyday benefits sustainability and climate action can bring to people's lives today.

“This program has the potential to deliver direct benefits to American families while significantly cutting greenhouse gas emissions – and its success is critical to ensure we meet our nation's net-zero goals,” said Phil Angelides, president of Riverview Capital Investments and former California State Treasurer.“The Climate United coalition has developed a strategy focused on transforming credit markets so the impact of every public dollar is maximized, and we can urgently move to decarbonize the places where people live, work, learn, and play.”

“The tools for an environmentally sustainable future already exist and Climate United is dedicated to making sure that green technologies and the economic opportunity they provide are distributed equitably and in ways that truly benefit communities that historically have been left behind,” said Meesha Brown, CEO of PCI Media, a leader in social change movements.“I'm honored to be a part of this critically important effort.”

“It's an honor to join the Climate United board of directors to help support the mission of reaching deep into communities to ensure that all Americans benefit from a transition to a clean energy economy,” said Nicole Ferreira, president of CPC Mortgage Company.“The National Clean Investment Fund provides us with an exceptional opportunity to leverage public and private resources to reach across geographies and transform the multifamily debt market with the goal of decarbonizing the built environment.”

“We cannot meet our country's net-zero goals if clean technology isn't accessible to everyone and we can't reach everyone without public-private partnerships like the National Clean Investment Fund,” said Anthony Foxx, business leader and former U.S. Transportation Secretary. “The Inflation Reduction Act brings catalytic capital that changes what's possible. Climate United offers the experience and relationships to ensure this significant federal investment will create both scalable and localized solutions that reach all our communities. I look forward to leveraging my experience at all levels of government to support them in this critical work.”

About Climate United

Climate United is a partnership of three non-profits-Calvert Impact, The Community Preservation Corporation (CPC) and Self-Help-that are complementary in their expertise and like-minded about the imperative to make sure that all Americans, particularly those bearing the greatest burden from the climate crisis, participate in and benefit from the movement to reduce carbon emissions. Between them, the organizations have 110 years of experience directly deploying more than $30 billion addressing climate change or assisting communities that are disproportionately affected by climate change. The core partners will be joined by multiple deployment and implementation partners to assist with management and mobilization of the $14 billion National Clean Investment Fund established by the federal government as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. For more information, please visit .