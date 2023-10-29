Huawei's Revenue Up 2.4 Percent In January-September

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chinese tech giant Huawei has revealed that its revenue
increased 2.4 percent year on year to 456.6 billion yuan (about
63.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of this
year, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
The net profit margin was 16 percent during the period, the
company said in a report on Friday.
"Overall performance was in line with expectations," said Hu
Houkun, Huawei's rotating chairman.
In the first half of 2023, the company realized a total revenue
of 310.9 billion yuan, up 3.1 percent year on year, with a net
profit margin of 15 percent.
