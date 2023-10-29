SBU Special Forces Destroy 19 Russian Tanks, 10 EW Systems In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers with Special Operations Center A of Ukraine's Security Service over the past week have destroyed 19 Russian tanks, 44 fortifications, and ten electronic warfare systems in the hottest areas of the frontline.

That's according to the SBU press office, Ukrinform reports.

Also, during the week, the special operations units eliminated 228 Russian invaders and destroyed dozens more units of other military hardware.

These include nearly 20 artillery systems, 38 armored fighting vehicles, 57 trucks, and a CCTV camera.

Also, Center A troops hit two Russian ammunition depots.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's military death toll as of October 28 stood at over 298,000.