               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAE Requests UN Security Council Meeting


10/29/2023 1:07:32 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The United Arab Emirates demanded a meeting of the UN Security Council due to the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Permanent Mission of Brazil to the UN, which currently serves as President of the Security Council said, Trend reports.

It is reported that the issue of setting a meeting time is being discussed.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

MENAFN29102023000187011040ID1107323564

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search