UAE Requests UN Security Council Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The United Arab
Emirates demanded a meeting of the UN Security Council due to the
escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Permanent
Mission of Brazil to the UN, which currently serves as President of
the Security Council said, Trend reports.
It is reported that the issue of setting a meeting time is being
discussed.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
