Chronicles Of Victory: October 29, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation
of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation
and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Chronicle of the 33-rd day of the second Karabakh
war :
- President Ilham Aliyev approved a law on renaming the Vang
village of Khojavand district into Chinarli village.
- President Ilham Aliyev called Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry released information on the latest situation in the
frontline. A list of destroyed military equipment of the
Armenian Armed Forces was announced.
- A video of the liberated villages of the Gubadli
district was released.
- The territory of Goranboy and Tartar districts came under
fire . The Armenian troops, who were forced to
retreat, opened fire on the civilian population.
- High-ranking Armenian officers were killed . Footage of equipment and ammunition left by the
Armenian troops on the battlefield was released. Two Armenian Su-25
planes were destroyed .
- The territory of the Tartar district, including diplomatic
representatives, came under fire. Another civilian was killed as a result of the Armenian
fire.
- Armenian servicemen, who fired at civilians in Azerbaijan's
Barda, were killed on the battlefield. Equipment of
Armenia's troops was destroyed .
MENAFN29102023000187011040ID1107323563
