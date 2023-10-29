Sahara Star Presents A Spooktacular Halloween Soirée

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sahara Star, Mumbai, invites you to a Halloween-themed soirée at Earthplate on October 28th and 29th. This two-day extravaganza promises a frightfully delightful experience for guests of all ages.



On Saturday, October 28th, 7:00pm onwards, Earthplate will be transformed into a Halloween wonderland for a spooktacular dinner event. The eerie décor, and a super spooky atmosphere, will set the stage for an unforgettable evening. Don yourself in the most creative and chilling costumes and enjoy the scrumptious Halloween-themed dinner



The Halloween festivities continue on Sunday, October 29th, 12:30pm onwards with a Sunday brunch. Families are invited to bring their little ones along for a day of fun and games. Our specially curated activities corner will feature a range of activities, including pumpkin carving, face painting, and more. The culinary team at Earthplate has crafted a menu of delectable treats, ensuring that you savor the best of flavours this Halloween.



Join us for a spine-tingling good time at Earthplate with prices that won't haunt your wallet! Rs.2800* for dinner and Rs. 3150* for brunch per person. Whether you're looking to enjoy a wickedly delicious meal, show off your best Halloween attire, or create spooky memories with your family, Sahara Star's Halloween soirée is the place to be.





About Hotel Sahara Star



Sahara Star is one of India's most desirable destinations. The 5-star deluxe hotel strategically located near Mumbai's domestic airport magnificently blends Indian mysticism and culture, while personifying the country's progressive spirit blending peerless hospitality with ultra-modern technology. Creating a paradigm shift, Sahara Star showcases world largest-pillar-less- clear- to- sky dome, an architectural landmark blending hospitality and entertainment to cater to one of the most individualized hospitality experiences. Hotel Sahara Star features 354 well-appointed luxurious guest rooms with 25 elegant suites, 5 specialty restaurants with unique concepts and 1 inimitable journey. Hotel Sahara Star brings together a sumptuous array of delicacies from across the Globe. The hotel features an unbelievable external façade made of glass and steel post completion. Here, the culture, mystique & hospitality of India blend with modern facility & services to create the finest business and leisure hotel of the country.

