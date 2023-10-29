Unstable Weather To Prevail With Spotty Showers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct.25 (Petra) -- Jordan remains under the influence of unstable weather conditions on Sunday. The skies are adorned with clouds at varying altitudes, signaling a shift in atmospheric patterns.In its daily report, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) predicted a drop in temperatures and anticipated scattered rain showers throughout different parts of the kingdom.The southern regions are expected to experience particularly heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. As a result, the risk of flash floods looms over valleys and low-lying areas.The prevailing winds, originating from the southeast, will range from moderate to brisk.Additionally, the weather service issued alerts about flash floods in valleys and lowlands, slick roads in the areas experiencing rain, and poor horizontal visibility in the Badia region due to dust.Moving into Monday, the weather will generally be mild, with clouds appearing at different altitudes. Showers of rain are expected across the country, particularly in the southern highlands.The winds will be moderate, occasionally gaining strength, originating from the southeast.Looking ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday, partly cloudy skies and moderate temperatures will prevail. There is a chance of light rain showers in scattered areas of the country as the southeast winds maintain their moderate speed.Today's peak temperatures will be between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 16 or even 14C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 34C and lows of 24C.