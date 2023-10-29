Printemps Doha In Collaboration With Qatar Cancer Society Hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In collaboration with Qatar Cancer Society, Printemps Doha successfully hosted an inspiring Breast Cancer Awareness event, in the presence of a group of specialized doctors and experts to discuss the importance of combating this disease.



The event, which took place on October 24, brought together passionate advocates and supporters of the cause, reinforcing the importance of early detection and supporting the fight against breast cancer.





Speaking during the event, Dr. Zafer Esmandar, Obstetrics and Gynecology Consultant at Wise Medical Centre, spoke about ways to prevent and early detect uterine cancers.

“I would like to thank the Qatar Cancer Society for hosting this event, I also thank the attendees who participated with many questions about this topic that indicate a culture about combating cancer,” Dr. Esmandar said.



Participating also in the event was Dr. Ahmed Saad, a general surgery specialist from French university and an assistant professor at Tishreen University in Syria, who spoke about ways to prevent and early detect breast cancer. Dr. Saad said,“I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone who attended and contributed to the success of this event. I also thank“Printemps Doha”, for bringing attention and their contribution in enhancing community awareness due to the high rates of infection, as one in every eight women is infected.”

Arafa Al Hammadi, a life coach for self-development and a sports specialist said:“I was honored to be in“Printemps Doha” to participate in that awareness event I have always wanted to participate in spreading awareness to promote the knowledge of early detection of cancer due to its consequences. I would also like to thank Dr. Ahmed and Dr. Zafer for their participation and contribution in providing comprehensive and detailed information to raise awareness of breast cancer, alternative treatments, and the necessary medical and life procedures, including nutrition and exercise, to prevent the disease in all its forms, or even after recovery period.”



Khadija Sarhan, a survivor of two types of aggressive cancer (cervical cancer and breast cancer), a mother of four daughters and a grandmother. She reviewed her journey in discovering the disease until treatment and recovery. Sarhan said:“I would like to thank the State of Qatar, and in particular the Qatar Cancer Society, for their efforts that continued for more than four years on both the financial and moral levels of intensive treatment and prescribed medications until the end of my cancer treatment journey. In conclusion, I would like to say remember that God is with you at all times, and that those who accompany you on this difficult journey, although they also feel sadness and pain, will always provide us with moral support so that we can find courage and strength and have renewed hope in us to move forward with treatment and recovery."









The attendees benefited greatly from the event, the doctors reviewed many topics related to this disease in a simplified manner and with a comprehensive explanation, as they interacted with the audience and answered all questions and concerns, and how to combat the disease. The attendees enjoyed the special hospitality provided by Printemps Gourmet, which provided a wide range of healthy dishes from the vegetarian café Wild and the Moon, in addition to Pink October candy bars from the Printemps Salon De Thé, the Tea Corner and special gifts from Cova Café.

Printemps Doha was also keen to provide in-kind gifts to the attendees, which included providing the opportunity for a free ultrasound examination provided by Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Center, and other gifts provided by Qatar Cancer Society.