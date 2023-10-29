(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 28, 2023 2:17 am - FOUNDATION PHYSICAL THERAPY ANNOUNCES THEIR NEW FACILITY IN ATLANTA, GA

ATLANTA, GA - Foundation Physical Therapy is excited to announce the opening of a brand new facility at 619 Edgewood Ave SE Unit T-101, Atlanta, GA 30312. Spearheaded by Dr.

Matthew MacLeod, a specialist in orthopedics and concussion management, the clinic is poised to revolutionize the way patients perceive their bodies, maximizing movement and interaction with their environment, sport, or hobby.

At Foundation Physical Therapy, their unique approach places a strong emphasis on personalized care. Dr. Matthew is dedicated to guiding each patient independently through the principles of body movement. This approach helps patients relearn their body, improve their movement and take control of their health. The emphasis on an individualized, comprehensive approach to physical well-being sets Foundation Physical Therapy apart.



The team includes a licensed massage therapist, Dan Merewether, who works hand-in-hand with Dr. MacLeod to integrate massage therapy into the patient's rehab program for maximum benefits.

To celebrate the opening, the clinic will be having an open house on Thursday, November 2 from 4pm - 8pm at the new location. This will provide an opportunity to meet the team and learn more about the specialized treatments offered.

For more information about Foundation Physical Therapy, visit the website at foundationptatl. You may also contact us by phone at 404.565.4064 or via email at .

Media Contact:

Dr. Matthew MacLeod

Owner, PT, DPT, OCS, ATC, CSCS

p. 404.565.4064

e.

- - - - - - -- - - - - - -- - - - - - -- - - - - - -- - - - - - -- - - - - - -- - - - - - -- - - - - - -- - - - - - -- - - - - - -- - - - - - -- - - - - - -- - - - - - -- - - -