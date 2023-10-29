Nashville Asphalt Paving Expert Helps Builders Adapt To New Metro Code Law

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 28, 2023 3:30 am - New Nashville legislation requires contractors to repave any surface affected by two or more excavations, which makes expert asphalt repaving essential for plumbers, says Gaddes Strategic (615-866-2795).

Full Asphalt Repaving Needed On Most Plumbing Jobs

Nashville regulations require contractors to“mill and pave the full width of the lane or roadway throughout the entire length of the project, property line to property line,” if“two or more excavations are made in the roadway.” This means that plumbing projects that would previously require minimal patching or repair will now turn into full repaving jobs, explains Gaddes Strategic.

Expert Solutions For Plumbers & more

The company is offering complete asphalt paving services for commercial clients in the Nashville area, with a particular focus on plumbers and builders looking for asphalt trench repair after water or sewer works.

Gaddes Strategic is fully equipped to handle all types of asphalt paving and repair, including:

alley paving,

asphalt trench repair,

parking lot paving and repair,

asphalt curb repair,

gutter repair,

thermoplastic markings

Gaddes Strategic works with plumbers in the Nashville area, including Joelton, Hermitage, Belle Meade, Antioch, Whites Creek, and other Davidson County areas. Its services are also available for other commercial clients, including home and construction builders and local businesses.

About Gaddes Strategic

Founded by a team of asphalt experts with more than 60 years of combined experience, Gaddes Strategic is a full-service concrete, asphalt, and dump-trucking contractor. From big paving projects to pothole repair, sealcoating, line striping, and thermoplastic pavement markings, the company is fully equipped to handle all types of projects - including smaller ones that other companies typically avoid.

“We differentiate ourselves by being responsive and flexible while focusing mostly on small nuisance jobs that many larger contractors have a hard time getting to, as is common in the paving trades,” said a company representative.“Whereas many contractors price aggressively to get the work and then show up months out (or never show), we price fairly and go get that work completed, understanding the cost of delaying. So, whether it's saving dollars by repairing trenches to eliminate steel plate costs or completing expeditiously to save on financing costs, our goal is to help progress the project and save our partners money.”

