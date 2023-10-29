(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 28, 2023 5:39 am - Infosec Train to host a free webinar titled 'Enhance Cloud Security: Practical Security Assessment on AWS'

What

Enhance Cloud Security: Practical Security Assessment on AWS" is a two-day webinar hosted by InfosecTrain and led by cloud security expert KRISH, equipped with a multitude of certifications in the field. This program offers participants a deep dive into the realm of cloud security, covering vital aspects such as threat analysis, vulnerability identification, and risk mitigation within AWS environments. It provides practical insights into security assessment strategies, utilizing both native AWS tools and third-party solutions to enhance cloud security. Attendees will learn how to implement periodic assessments, generate actionable reports and insights, and deploy effective defense-in-depth tactics. With direct interaction in a dedicated Q&A session, this webinar offers attendees the opportunity to acquire hands-on skills and knowledge to bolster their cloud security expertise.

When

15th to 16th November

8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending the "Enhance Cloud Security: Practical Security Assessment on AWS" webinar is a pivotal step for professionals seeking to fortify cloud security expertise. Led by the accomplished expert KRISH, this two-day program equips participants with practical strategies to address threats, vulnerabilities, and risks within AWS environments, offering a competitive edge in the ever-evolving cloud security landscape. In addition to the invaluable knowledge shared by industry experts, attendees receive a Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Certificate, access to recorded sessions for continuous learning, post-training support, and the bonus of free career guidance and mentorship, ensuring a well-rounded educational experience that not only enhances their AWS security skills but also paves the way for a successful career in cloud security.

Agenda for the Webinar

. Introduction to cloud Security: Threats, Vulnerabilities, and Risks

. Security Assessment Strategies

. Native and Third Party Tools

. Implementing and Performing Periodic Assessments

. Generating Reports, Insights, and Actions

. Defense in Depth Tactics

. Q&A Session

Registration Link





About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as cybersecurity training and consultancy pioneers. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

Please write back to or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UK: +44 7451 208413