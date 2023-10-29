MPAI Start New Project On 'AI For Health'

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 28, 2023 2:04 pm - MPAI, the international, non-profit, and unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards has concluded its 37th General Assembly (MPAI-36) approving the start of a new project on AI for Health.

Geneva, Switzerland – 25 October 2023. MPAI, Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence, the international, non-profit, and unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards has concluded its 37th General Assembly (MPAI-36) approving the start of a new project on AI for Health.

AI for Health (MPAI-AIH envisages a system where clients acquire and process individuals' health data using shared AI models and upload data to the backend with attached licence ex-pressed by a smart contracts. Third parties may process health data based on the relevant licence. From time to time the backend uses federated learning to collect and use the AI models to retrain the common model. This is redistributed to all clients.

MPAI is continuing its work plan that involve the following activities:

1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF reference software, conformance testing, and application are-as.

2. Avatar Representation and Animation (MPAI-PAF reference software, conformance testing and new areas.

3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC new projects.

4. Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV Functional Requirements of CAV architecture.

5. Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI preparation for extension of existing standard.

6. Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC reference software, drafting conformance test-ing, and new areas.

7. MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM reference software and metaverse technologies requiring standards.

8. Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW reference software for enhanced applica-tions.

9. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.

10. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC video coding with AI tools added to existing tools.

11. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG technical report on mitigation of data loss and cheating.

12. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV preparation for the development of the standard.

Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members ( visit the MPAI website ( , contact the MPAI secretariat (unity) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:

- LinkedIn ( Twitter ( Facebook ( Instagram ( Youtube (