German CLAAS Posts Tailored Approach To Drive Uzbekistan's Agricultural Dev't (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. We do not use the
'one size fits all' approach; we know our customers and can offer
what fits the needs and preferences of Uzbekistan's farmers, a
source at Claas KGaA GmbH, Germany's leading agricultural machinery
manufacturers, told Trend .
"We can build on our long heritage in Uzbekistan, as we have
been working with Uzbek farmers for more than 20 years and even
have representative offices in Uzbekistan. It is always our
ambition to supply the farmers with the best in their field.
The source noted that, when it comes to the supply of specific
types of agricultural machinery and equipment, Class considers the
customer's needs and demand.
"Our primary offerings consist of grain combiners and tractors,
with additional options including forage harvesters and various
other types of agricultural equipment," a Claas representative
explained.
The company representative also stressed that Claas does not
only produce machines locally in Uzbekistan but also cooperates
with many schools and universities in the country to share their
know-how with students and professors.
"We have been supplying Uzbekistan with agricultural machinery
for many years. More specifically, we have an UzClaasAgro Joint
Venture in Tashkent operating since 2010 and specializing in the
production of combines and tractors for the local farmers," the
source concluded.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's agricultural sector remains attractive
for investments, as earlier this month, FAO provided farmers in the
Kamashinsky district of Uzbekistan's Kashkadarya region with a
mobile seed cleaning plant.
It is expected that the new equipment will not only increase
productivity but also significantly save time and resources, as
well as increase farmers' incomes. The machine is said to be
suitable for processing seeds of crops such as wheat, coffee, mash,
rice, corn, safflower, etc.
Support was provided within the framework of the FAO's regional
project of integrated natural resources management in drought-prone
and salt-affected agricultural production landscapes in Central
Asia and Türkiye.
MENAFN29102023000187011040ID1107323533
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.