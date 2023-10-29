Forty-Five Houses Renovated In Kherson Region Within Side By Side Project

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Within the framework of the Side by Side project, one and a half dozen regions help Kherson region with reconstruction. Construction crews from Dnipropetrovsk region have restored 45 houses.

"One and a half dozen regions continue to help with the reconstruction of Kherson region. Dnipropetrovsk region is among them. We work in three villages: Olhyne, Bobrovyi Kut and Starosillia. They survived the occupation, the invaders terrorized residents, looted, destroyed everything. Many people left, and there is nowhere to return as the houses are ruined or even burned down. We restore them now, performing works to return at least minimal comfort (we cover roofs, change windows and doors, arrange facades)," Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak told a briefing , Ukrinform reports.

The brigade from Dnipropetrovsk region has already repaired 45 houses, another 51 houses are being renovated. At the next stage, it is planned to rebuild the completely destroyed houses and social infrastructure objects, roads, outpatient facilities.

As reported, capable Ukrainian communities take settlements in Kherson region under the patronage and will rebuild 26 settlements on the right bank within the Side by Side project. This is a restoration project at the community-community or region-region level. The main stakeholder of reconstruction in Ukraine is the Ministry of Restoration and the specialized Agency for Restoration.

The Side by Side is a sub-project of the We Build Ukraine initiative which was presented by the Ministry of Restoration at the conference in London. The goal of We Build Ukraine is to unite all international partners who are involved or plan to be involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine.