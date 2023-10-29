Fedorov: More Than 1,500 FPV Drones Sent To Donetsk Sector Of Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 1,500 Ukrainian-made FPV drones purchased under the state program were sent to Donetsk sector of the front.

"1,500+ Ukrainian-made Shrike FPV drones were sent to Donetsk sector. The drones were purchased at the expense of the Army of Drones state program," Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies – Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov posted on Telegram .

As Fedorov specified, these drones were produced by a Ukrainian defense-tech startup.

The delivered copters will help to hold the defense and effectively hit the positions and equipment of the Russian army.

"One drone costs only a few hundred dollars, but the results of its work will unpleasantly impress the occupiers and please us in the weekly reports by the strike companies of the Army of Drones," Fedorov assured.

As reported, more than 200 Ukrainian Heavy Shot combat drones were sent to the front under the Army of Drones program the other day.