Turkish Medical Firm Achieves Success In Rare Aortic Aneurysm Surgery In Ankara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) INVAMED, a Turkish medical firm, has said that a 78-year-old
patient with a rare disease called aortic aneurysm has successfully
recovered following an operation at Ankara Baskent University
Hospital, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
Dr. Fatih Boyvat and Professor Dr. Hakki Tankut Akay conducted
the surgery, which was considered nearly impossible at other
medical centers, said the firm in a statement.
The patient, initially presenting with severe abdominal pain,
was diagnosed with a thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm. The success
of the operation was attributed to the doctors' expertise and the
use of local technology.
Special design of INVAMED
Aortic aneurysm, referred to as "ballooning of the aorta" in
public, results from the enlargement or swelling of a specific area
in the body's largest artery, the aorta, which originates from the
left ventricle of the heart, according to the statement.
It said traditional treatment methods may not always provide
effective results and highlighted that in Türkiye, world-class
treatments can be applied.
The use of the Stena Multi-Layer Flow Modulator developed in
INVAMED R&D labs was produced on-site for aortic aneurysm
treatment. It is designed to stabilize the aortic wall, halt
aneurysm growth and regulate healthy blood flow, ensuring smooth
blood transport, said the statement.
The solution prevents aneurysm rupture and safeguards vital
organs like the kidneys by maintaining the patency of side
vessels.
"What was once deemed nearly impossible for surgery has become a
miraculous success, thanks to the exceptional skills of our doctors
and the power of INVAMED's local technology," it said.
MENAFN29102023000195011045ID1107323527
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.