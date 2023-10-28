Egypt Is Doing Its Best To Send Aid To Gaza, But Israel Is Blocking It: FM Spokesperson

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Abu Zeid, emphasised that Egypt has done and will do everything possible to ensure the swift delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and that the Israeli side is the one that hinders the delivery of aid.

He said this in response to questions from reporters of some Western newspapers and news agencies about the reasons for the delay in the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, despite the desperate humanitarian situation there and the pile-up of aid convoys on the Egyptian side.

The Foreign Ministry's spokesperson expressed his regret that the process of transporting aid to the Strip is facing major logistical problems imposed by the Israeli side, which requires inspecting buses at the Israeli Netzana border crossing opposite the Egyptian Awja border crossing, and then traveling 100 km to the Rafah border crossing before entering the Strip through it. This creates bureaucratic burdens and obstacles that significantly slow down the delivery of such assistance.

Abu Zeid revealed that the Israeli side is very strict in its inspection procedures, and rejects many aid for various political reasons and security claims, as well as the slow pace of inspection procedures and the repeated military escalation on the Palestinian side of the crossing.

He urged everyone to be aware of who is responsible for the delay in the entry of aid to the Gaza Strip, and called on the Israeli side to stop these obstructive measures; so that aid can reach as quickly as possible to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of the people of the Strip.