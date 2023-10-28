Jordan Applauds Endorsement Of Resolution For Safeguarding Civilians In Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan has conveyed its gratitude to the United Nations and the member states of the General Assembly, who voted in favour of a resolution introduced by Jordan, the resolutions calls for safeguarding of civilians, upholding legal and humanitarian obligations and halting unlawful Israeli activities in East Jerusalem and the occupied Palestine.



Jordan, representing the Arab Group at the United Nations, considers that this resolution is in line with the fundamental principles of the United Nations and contributes to regional and global security, stability and peace, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.



The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), during the 10th Emergency Special Session of the UNGA, endorsed the resolution on Friday night, due to Jordan-led efforts in coordination with Arab countries, a significant majority of 120 nations voted in favour of the resolution.

“The UNGA has stood up for justice”, Ayman Safadi said, stressing that“the adoption of the resolution put by Jordan on behalf of the Arab nations is a 'clear' stance against the Israeli war in Gaza, the loss of Palestinian lives, war crimes and violations of international law”.

Safadi also called on the international community to continue its efforts to bring an end to this humanitarian crisis.



The resolution calls for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce in Gaza leading to a cessation of hostilities.



The resolution demands all parties to comply“fully and immediately” with international humanitarian law, in particular with regard to the safeguarding of civilians and civilian structures.

The resolution also calls for easing immediate unhindered access for humanitarian assistance provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and other United Nations and affiliated humanitarian agencies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and all humanitarian organisations operating in accordance with humanitarian principles and providing urgent assistance to the civilian population in Gaza.

The resolution encourages the establishment of humanitarian corridors and supports initiatives to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians. It welcomes efforts in this arena.

The resolution further emphasises the necessity of revoking the order issued by the occupation authority, to forcibly evacuate Palestinian civilians, UN personnel and workers in humanitarian and medical sectors from all regions of northern Gaza to southern Gaza.



“The civilians are protected under international humanitarian law and must receive humanitarian assistance wherever they are located,” according to the resolution.



The resolution underlines the importance of taking appropriate measures to guarantee the safety and well-being of civilians, particularly children and facilitating their safe movement.

The resolution“unequivocally” rejects any efforts to forcibly relocate Palestinian civilian populations.

The resolution also calls for the“immediate and unconditional release” of all civilians held captive as well as demanding their safety, well-being and humane treatment in compliance with international law.

Calling for compliance with international humanitarian law, the resolution emphasises the need to respect and safeguard all civilian facilities serving humanitarian functions, including hospitals and other medical establishments, transportation and related equipment, schools, places of worship, UN facilities, as well as all individuals working in humanitarian and medical fields, journalists, media professionals, within the armed conflict in the region.

The resolution underscores the impact of armed conflict on women and children, including refugees, displaced persons and other civilians who are particularly vulnerable, such as persons with disabilities and the elderly.

It also highlights the urgent need to establish a mechanism that ensures the protection of Palestinian civilian populations in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

The resolution stresses the importance of implementing a reporting mechanism in the humanitarian field to guarantee the safeguarding of UN facilities and all facilities with humanitarian purposes, as well as the unimpeded movement of relief convoys.

It emphasises the necessity of preventing the escalation of instability and violence in the region, calling on all parties to exercise utmost restraint.



A fair and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved through peaceful means, in adherence to relevant UN resolutions and in accordance with international law, within the framework of a two-state solution, the resolution reiterated.