Panamanians Abroad Join Fight Against Mining Law

Panamanians abroad have joined the fight carried out by environmentalists, young people, union members, and civil society in rejection of the mining contract endorsed under Law 406 of October 20, which grants the copper mine concession in Donoso to Minera Panama.

In Toronto (Canada), London (England), and Miami (United States), Panamanians have demonstrated in front of the embassies in rejection of mining in Panama.

In London, a group of young people, ​​and hung banners with messages such as“Panama's gold is Green.”

While in Miami they shouted slogans against the government and the group "Panama is not for sale, Panama defends itself."

In Toronto, home to First Quantum, owner of Minera Panamá, Panamanians gathered in a square to raise their voices, accompanied by the flag, with banners and messages in English and Spanish.

“Nito, sells country”,“Panama is not for sale First Quantum”, and“Panama's gold is green”, are some of the messages that can be read on the cards carried by adults and children.

Protests have also been announced for Sunday in Orlando (United States), and November 2 in Madrid (Spain).

Protestors against the mining contract signed with Minera Panamá and demand the repeal of the Law that endorses it, as well as an indefinite moratorium on metal mining in the country.

President

Cortizo, in his attempt to appease the protests taking place in the country, on Friday signed an Executive Decree that prohibits the granting of metallic mining concessions in Panama. Opponents say an Executive Decree is not enough.