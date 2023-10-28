MES U-19 Boys' Team Tops In CBSE Qatar Handball Tourney

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Under-19 Boys' team of MES Indian School won the overall championship in the CBSE Qatar Cluster Handball Tournament 2023-24 held over three days, featuring 13 Indian schools. The team has qualified for the nationals to be held in Uttarakhand in India in November. Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar congratulated the students and their coach Mohamed Navas.

