QNB Group Organises Staff Blood Donation Campaign

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB Group organised its annual staff blood donation campaign, which took place at offices and branches for three days, in an effort to preserve resources and promote sustainable development. The annual campaign was in partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation, where representatives from HMC provided various services like a physical and medical checkup to determine the eligibility of staff wanting to donate.

The campaign was also part of the bank's corporate social responsibility and its efforts towards supporting general health, which falls under its sustainability strategy aimed towards creating a better future. This also supports QNB's efforts towards raising awareness about blood donation benefits and making a change by saving a life through increasing the HMC blood bank stock, preserving such resources for future generations.

It is worthy to note that this initiative comes along many other CSR and health initiatives that the bank hosts annually to encourage the volunteering culture, strengthen humanitarian values, and make a positive and sustainable impact. Commenting on the event, Heba Ali al-Tamimi, senior executive vice- president, QNB Group Communications said:“At QNB, we are keen to continue organising this annual campaign to encourage our staff to contribute to saving lives, which helps support sustainable development with health being one of our main CSR pillars that serve our long-term strategy for achieving environmental and social governance.”

