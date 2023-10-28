7,703 Martyred In Gaza 3,195 Of Them Children And 1,863 Women

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll in Gaza and the West Bank due to the Israeli aggression has risen to 7,814 martyrs and 21,693 injured since the start of the persistent aggression continuing for the consecutive 20th day.

The death toll in Gaza rose to 7,703 martyrs, among them 3,195 children and 1,863 women, while the number of injured rose to 19,743, with the West Bank recording 111 martyrs and 1,950 wounded, according to local sources quoted by Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

Since the entire blackout of communication and internet and cutting them off from the outside world, Gaza has turned into pieces of flame, where the Israeli occupation committed dozens of massacres, the sources pointed out.

Overnight, the Israeli occupation forces have committed 53 massacres in the Gaza Strip, through violent bombardment.

The sources said they have received 1,800 reports, including 1,000 reports of children being missing under the rubble, while 110 medical personnel have been martyred since the start of the aggression with the destruction of 25 ambulances , targeting 54 health facilities, with 12 hospitals going out of service, including 32 of primary health centers due to bombardment and shortage of fuel.

