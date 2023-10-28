Mass Suicide Case In Gujarat: 7 Of Family Including 3 Children Found Dead

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A case of suspected mass suicide was reported from Gujarat's Surat on October 28. Seven members of a family were found dead inside their residence. The deceased include three children below the age of eight years six members of the family died due to consumption of poisonous material, police officials said that one was found hanging from a ceiling fan. The case was reported in Palanpur Jakatnak Road locality of Surat to reports, the deceased have been identified as Manish Solanki, his father Kanu, mother Shobha, wife Rita and three children – Disha, Kavya, and Kushal.A suicide note was recovered from the spot, police officials were reported as saying. The note is related to financial issues, the investigators said, without disclosing further details. The bodies have since been sent for autopsy.“After initial investigation, it has come to light that there was some dispute regarding a monetary transaction. Further investigation is on,” NDTV quoted Rakesh Barot, Surat's Deputy Commissioner of Police, as saying was involved in a business of furniture, the Times of India reported, adding that around 35 carpenters and labourers were working with him.

His workers had tried contacting him on the morning of October 28, and eventually went to his home as he was unreachable. After no member responded at the door, the locals grew suspicious and entered the home from the window at the rear end of the residence. The police was subsequently called to the scene case comes over a year after nine family members were found to have committed suicide in Mhaisal village of western Maharashtra. The case incidentally was reported in June 2022, nearly four years after the country was shocked by the mass suicide of 11 family members in Delhi's Burari.

