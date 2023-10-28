AQI LIVE Updates: Delhi's Air Quality Drops To 'Very Poor' Category AQI In Mumbai Improves To 139

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "AQI LIVE Updates: The overall air quality in Delhi on Sunday morning continued to remain in 'very poor' category as the Air Quality Index (ADI) hovered around 309 at 8:00 am, according to the data revealed by SAFAR. The average AQI in Noida also stood above 300, 232 in Delhi airport (T3), 341 in Delhi University, 362 in Dhirpur. The air quality in Mumbai stood at 139 which is in 'moderate' category. As per SAFAR, AQI in Andheri stood at 104, 165 in Malad, 139 in Malad. As per the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 is \"good\", 51 and 100 \"satisfactory\", 101 and 200 \"moderate\", 201 and 300 \"poor\", 301 and 400 \"very poor\", and 401 and 450 \"severe\".Catch all Updates on AQI levels in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities here:What is SAFAR?The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) is a national initiative introduced by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) to measure the air quality of a metropolitan city, by measuring the overall pollution level and the location-specific air quality of the city's air quality drops to 'very poor' categoryDelhi's overall air quality dropped to 'very poor' category with AQI at 309. As per SAFAR data at 8:30 am, The average AQI in Noida also stood above 300, 232 in Delhi airport (T3), 341 in Delhi University, 362 in Dhirpur has no concrete action plan to control pollution: AAP spokesperson Reena GuptaAam Aadmi Party Senior leader and National spokesperson Reena Gupta attacked the Centre, alleging that the entire North India is struggling with air pollution, but it has no concrete action plan to control it Gupta, in a press conference, said, \"People in Northern India are suffering due to air pollution, but the Central Government lacks any action plan to control it. The surprising thing is that on October 24, the Central Government shut down that database. They closed the SAFAR website because we began raising our voices that 70 per cent of Delhi's air pollution is coming from outside Delhi, most of which is from BJP-ruled states.\"

