Watch| Lunar Eclipse 2023: This Is How This Celestial Event Unfolded Last Night Across India

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Lunar Eclipse 2023: The partial lunar eclipse which was last the last lunar eclipse of 2023 began on the night of October 28 at 11:31 pm. The lunar eclipse was visible in Delhi on October 29 from 1:06 am to 2:22 am.
Special telescopes and big binoculars were installed in the Nehru Planetarium in National Capital to view this partial lunar eclipse space agency NASA said,“Look out for cosmic companion Jupiter, which will appear at lower left of the Moon.” NASA called the entire cosmic event as a“marvellous night for a moondance.”DelhiHere are some visuals of the partial lunar eclipse from Nehru Planetarium in Delhi are some visuals of the partial lunar eclipse from Chembur in Mumbai BengalHere are some visuals of the partial lunar eclipse from Siliguri in West Bengal PradeshIn Madhya Pradesh, Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple was washed with the water from holy rivers following the lunar eclipse and 'Bhasm Aarti' was performed read: Lunar Eclipse 2023 Live Updates: When and where to watch; timings, other details hereUttarakhandDuring the lunar eclipse in Uttarakhand devotees performed havan at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar read: Lunar eclipse 2023: Will it be visible in India? Check date, time and moreGujaratHere are some visuals of the partial lunar eclipse from Gujarat's Rajkot Senior engineer OP Gupta at Nehru Planetarium said that this is partial lunar eclipse in which Earth's shadow covered only 6 per cent of the Moon. The Penumbra began at 11:31 am and partial eclipse became visible at 1:05 pm. He further said that the eclipse will be at its peak at 1:44 pm following which this partial lunar eclipse will eventually subside and disappear by 2:22 pm while the penumbra concluded at 3:56 pm.A lunar eclipse takes place when the Sun, Earth and Moon are precisely or very closely aligned in a straight line, with Earth positioned between the other two celestial bodies. This specific alignment only transpires during a full moon, when the Moon is in proximity to one of its lunar nodes. These celestial alignments take place during an eclipse season, which happens approximately every six months.
MENAFN28102023007365015876ID1107323228
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.