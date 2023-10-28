Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Likely To Receive Heavy Rainfall Today; Yellow Alert In 8 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.25 AM:
Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in 8 districts
Kerala will receive heavy rainfall today at isolated places. The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in eight districts
from Kottayam to Palakkad and Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts.
Similar to previous days, there will be rain with thunder in the afternoon. There is no ban on fishing on Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts. However, there is a possibility of high waves along the Kerala coast.
