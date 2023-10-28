Terry Moving & Storage In Orange County, California Offers A Holiday Storage Special With The First Month Free

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Terry Moving & Storage , the premier storage and moving company in Orange County is delighted to announce a special holiday storage promotion to make the season even brighter for its valued customers. From November 1st, 2023, through December 31st, 2023, Terry Moving & Storage is offering the first month of storage absolutely free for new customers.



As the holiday season approaches, many individuals and families find themselves in need of extra storage space for their seasonal decorations, gifts, and winter gear. Terry Moving & Storage is here to help by providing a cost-effective and convenient solution for your storage needs.



The Holiday Storage Special Highlights:



. First Month Free: New customers can take advantage of the first month of storage without any cost. It's our way of spreading holiday cheer and making storage affordable during this festive season.



. Safe and Secure Facilities: Terry Moving & Storage maintains state-of-the-art storage facilities with 24/7 security and climate control to keep your belongings safe and in pristine condition.



. Variety of Storage Options: Choose from a wide range of storage units, including various sizes and types, to meet your specific needs. Whether you need space for a few seasonal items or an entire household's worth of belongings, we have the perfect solution.



. Convenient Location: Located in Lake Forest, California, Terry Moving & Storage is nearby and accessible when you need to retrieve your belongings.



. Professional Assistance: Our dedicated team of professionals is ready to assist you in selecting the right storage solution and making the process as smooth as possible.



"During the holiday season, we understand the need for extra storage as decorations, gifts, and winter clothing begin to take up valuable space in your home. Terry Moving & Storage is committed to helping our customers enjoy a clutter-free and joyful holiday season," said Mark Terry, the company's owner. "We are excited to offer our first-month free holiday storage special to make this time of year more enjoyable and stress-free.”



For more information about Terry Moving & Storage and their holiday storage special, visit or contact their customer service team at (949) 587-9490.



About Terry Moving & Storage:



Terry Moving & Storage is a trusted moving and storage company located in Orange County, California. With a commitment to providing superior customer service and top-notch storage solutions, they have been serving the Orange County community for over 35 years. Their secure and convenient storage facilities are designed to meet the unique needs of residential and commercial customers, making them the go-to choice for all your storage and moving

requirements.

Mark Terry

Terry Moving & Storage

+1 949-587-9490

