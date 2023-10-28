(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Three Ministers Set to Elevate Discussions at Tomorrow's Global Health Exhibition

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Three leading ministers will take center stage at the Global Health Exhibition's sideline conference, participating in a panel discussion focusing on "Investing in Health in the Kingdom: Successes and Aspirations."Discussions will shed light on pivotal healthcare sector shifts and burgeoning investment opportunities, drawing an audience of dignitaries, officials, and top CEOs from both local and global health corporations and institutions.Key figures are set to make an appearance, including Fahd Al-Jalajil, Minister of Health; Engineer Khaled Al-Falih, Minister of Investment; and Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources. Slated for October 29th to 31st with the theme "Invest in Health," the event will spotlight 300 leading health companies from Saudi Arabia and around the globe.In the sixth edition of the Global Health Exhibition, all eyes will be on the Roshn Exhibition and Conference Center (formerly known as Riyadh Front), where doors open at 10 AM for one of the healthcare sector's premier events. The day promises the unveiling of pivotal partnerships across both public and private sectors. Those in attendance will be treated to showcases of the latest in medical innovation, a range of in-depth workshops, and 30 engaging discussions helmed by 100 of the industry's top-tier experts.

MOH

MOH

email us here