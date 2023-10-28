Boston Framers Renovates 150

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Boston Framers is a Boston-based full-service construction company that provides services related to home renovation, home design, and remodeling. This construction company has been in the industry since 2008 and delivers top-notch service with each home improvement project. It has become one of the most trusted names in the greater Boston area.

Recently the company completely renovated a 150-year-old historical 2-family home in Cambridge Massachusetts and converted it into 3 luxury condominiums. By raising the roof, a third living space was added. In addition, Boston Framers dug 4 feet under the foundation to create a basement with ample storage space.

The historical house was updated while maintaining the style of Cambridge's historical charm. The finished home was complete with ornate trim work, bay windows, TimberTech stairs and decking. Pella black-framed windows added elegance, and cement board siding provided a fire-resistant, low-maintenance exterior.

The backyard was transformed into a tranquil outdoor retreat in the heart of the city. The patio design incorporated elements such as stone pavers, vibrant landscaping, and cedar privacy fencing.

The interior design seamlessly blended the old with the new. Modern amenities were tastefully incorporated into each of the 3 units including updated kitchens, touchless appliances, contemporary bathrooms, central heating, and cooling systems. The open floor plan and high ceilings maximize space and flow. Oversized windows allow natural light to fill every space.

The modern kitchens offer clean lines and a clutter-free style. The use of premium materials, such as white oak hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, maple cabinets, panels to hide appliances and top of the line Wolf appliances, created an atmosphere that enhanced the overall appeal.

Each bathroom is sleek and contemporary with a thoughtful layout that combines beauty and function. Premium materials were carefully selected: Duravit vessel sinks, quartz counters, handheld showerheads, spa-like rain showerheads, built-in shower seats, the finest fixtures, stunning floating vanities, floating toilets, lighted mirrors, and imported Spanish tile lines the walls and floors. Each master bathroom has heated floors.

The bedrooms were thoughtfully designed to maximize comfort and movement with enough space for a reading nook, or home office. Spacious closets provided ample storage. High ceilings and expansive windows flood the room with natural light. Carefully placed recess lights were perfect for reading or relaxing. The master bedrooms were completed with an ensuite bathroom.

Managing every aspect of the project, Boston Framers and its team of professionals delivered a solution that rehabilitated an old Victorian house into three luxurious condominiums.

As a result, each unit is valued at over 1.5 million dollars each.

The project team at Boston Framers, led by Ruy Barbosa, managed every step, starting with developing the design, and choosing building materials. As a result, the final project preserved the past while embracing the future.

