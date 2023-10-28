Iran Backs Any Political Solution Towards Humanitarian Truce In Gaza: FM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Oct 29 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, voiced Tehran's support for any political solution that would address the current critical humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He made the remarks in a meeting with UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in New York on Friday, where they discussed the latest developments in the Middle East, particularly in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website, yesterday.

Amir-Abdollahian said, Iran would back any political solution towards the immediate cessation of killings in Gaza, continuous delivery of humanitarian aid to the coastal enclave, and prevention of Gazan people's forced displacement.

He highlighted the necessity for the international community and the UN, to take immediate and decisive actions, to fulfill their responsibilities in support of the Palestinians.

For his part, the UN chief underlined Iran's“unique” role in the region, calling for the continuation of Tehran's constructive diplomatic and political efforts.

Guterres described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as“disastrous,” urging all parties to help bring the war to an immediate end and send aid to the enclave.

He added that, the UN's priorities are sending humanitarian aid to Gaza, declaring a cease-fire, and working out a political solution.

The Israel-Hamas conflict, as it entered the 22nd day, has killed more than 7,700 Palestinians, according to official figures.– NNN-IRNA

