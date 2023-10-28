Gaza Genocide: Bassem Youssef, Piers Morgan To Go Live After Online Debate Hits 19Mn Views

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Egyptian satirist Bassem Youssef will appear on Piers Morgan's 'Uncensored' show on Tuesday, October 31, for a live, in-studio talk with the British journalist to dissect the intricate dynamics of the Israel-Hamas conflict, scrutinizing Israel's attacks on civilians in Gaza.

The announcement was made via Youssef's social media channels, following the viral success of their previous video interview which amassed 19 million views on YouTube within just 10 days.



The initial interview, aired on October 17, gained traction across various social media platforms, making it the most viewed episode in the history of Morgan's show,“Uncensored.” Morgan himself took to Twitter to acknowledge the episode's success, stating it was the“most-watched interview” since the launch of his program.”

Youssef replied,“Let's have a one-on-one interview in the studio over coffee and without a faulty earpiece. Who could have imagined? Until last March, I was blocked by you on Twitter (I deserved it). You were very gracious about it even though you discovered it a minute before we went on air. But since then, we have had wonderful conversations.”

The first interview saw Youssef employing his signature dark humour to underscore the necessity of balanced reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He satirically commented on the resilience of the Palestinian people and critiqued the portrayal of Israel's military actions. He also brought attention to the ongoing issues in the West Bank, highlighting the challenges faced by Palestinians in the absence of Hamas.

Youssef said,“Let's for a minute imagine a world without Hamas. What will this world look like? Let's give this world a name, and let's name this world 'the West Bank.'” He highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by Palestinians, emphasizing the disconnection between the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

Drawing parallels between international relations and personal relationships, Youssef described the US-Israel dynamic with a stark analogy:“Israel wants you to believe that they are the victim. You look at Israel as Superman, but they're really Homelander. They are shooting fish in a barrel and they're annoyed with the splashes.”

The video has stirred considerable discussion on Western social media platforms, with many expressing a newfound understanding of the situation in Gaza. Users praised Youssef for his ability to navigate the complexity of the topic with satire and eloquence, even as a non-native English speaker.