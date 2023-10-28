               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Palestinian President Calls For Emergency Arab Summit To Halt Israeli Aggression


10/28/2023 7:19:47 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called upon the leaders of Arab countries to convene an emergency summit to halt this cruel aggression against the Palestinian people and their cause, address regional and international challenges, and work towards enabling Palestinians to stay in their land and ending the occupation.

Speaking during a meeting of the PLO Executive Committee today, Abbas called on the international community to exert pressure on Israel to halt the Palestinian bloodshed, adding that the people of Gaza are facing genocidal massacres by Israel in full watch of the international community.

He continued, "Despite an overwhelming majority vote in the UN General Assembly, Israeli occupation forces responded with a ground invasion and unprecedented levels of shelling, destruction, and loss of life."

