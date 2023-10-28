GCC Condemns Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 28 (Petra) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Budaiwi, condemned Saturday the Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip, warning of the "dangers" of any ground operations carried out by the Israeli forces.According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Budaiwi said, "This escalation is a violation of the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law and of the resolution of the UN General Assembly demanding an immediate ceasefire and the implementation of a humanitarian truce that spares the lives of civilians and allows humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip."He added that the absence of a political solution led to the aggravation of the situation and the destruction of infrastructure and vital interests in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities to achieve peace and security in the Middle East.