Netanyahu: We Consider A Proposal To Release Palestinian Prisoners In Exchange For Our Prisoners

Occupied Jerusalem, October 28 (Petra) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that his Cabinet is considering a proposal to release all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons in exchange for Israeli prisoners in Gaza.Netanyahu told journalists Saturday in Tel Aviv that the possibility of releasing all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for all Israeli prisoners is "being considered."He refused to provide more details since "going into details of matters will not help in achieving them." He added, "They [the prisoners] are an integral part of the goals of the war, and we are prohibited from detailing all the things that we do."