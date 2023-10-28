Palestinian Government: Israel Deliberately Cut Off Communication Services In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, October 28 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Communications said Saturday Israel deliberately cut off communication services in the besieged Gaza Strip.The government office in Gaza said, "The occupation army cut off communications, and most of the entire Internet, to commit massacres."The Ministry appealed in a statement to all international institutions, human rights bodies and private organisations that regulate and supervise the communications sector to intervene immediately to force the Israeli authorities to restore communications and Internet services in Gaza, which the Israeli forces cut off deliberately Friday.The Ministry called for an end to the systematic targeting of Palestinian communications networks operating in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing Israeli war on the Strip.It affirmed that cutting off communications and internet services has deepened the humanitarian catastrophe due to the inability of civilians to request emergency services and help amidst heavy Israeli bombardment across Gaza.The Ministry added that the interruption of internet and communications services severed communication between ambulances and civil defence crews with each other and with their centre, causing the inability to direct these crews to the bombing sites.The Palestinian Ministry of Communications said cutting off communication services violates the laws and basic rights in international norms and conceals war crimes.