Rugby World Cup Final Victory: Message From Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah To South Africa’S Springboks

Celebrating South Africa's victory against New Zealand in the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Herbert Mensah, the newly elected President of Rugby Africa, ( ), the continental governing body of rugby across Africa, issues a message of congratulations addressed to Mark Alexander, President of the South Africa Rugby Union (SARU):

Dear Mighty Springboks,

Congratulations! We never doubted your greatness. We never doubted the results. From the very beginning, we knew that your indomitable spirit was in the right place. Your refusal to accept defeat was a testament to your character.

From the players who started the game to those who came off the bench, from the dedicated technical staff to the coaches, medics, and psychologists, we had faith. Losing was never an option.

On this day of greatness, with the ball that we love so much, which seemed to be drawn to YOU, following YOU and carrying YOU to this incredible victory.

All 1.4 billion of us followed YOU, pushed YOU on, sharing in your pain, knowing that YOU would lead us to victory.

To my dear friend and brother, Mark, congratulations.

To the coaches, the technical staff, and the dedicated support personnel, we extend our gratitude. To Siya, the greatest captain of this World Cup, and your entire squad, we thank you.

YOU have not only secured victory but offered hope to the hopeless, strength to the weak, and confidence to those who may have doubted themselves.

Africa thanks you, congratulations!

Herbert Mensah

President, Rugby Africa

About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa ( ) is the continental governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 39 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby highlighted Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.

